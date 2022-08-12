CDG PETCHEM Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.63 crore, up 130.29% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CDG PETCHEM are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.63 crore in June 2022 up 130.29% from Rs. 2.88 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2022 down 3548.08% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2022 up 9.52% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2021.
CDG PETCHEM shares closed at 18.90 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -5.50% returns over the last 6 months and -17.83% over the last 12 months.
|
|CDG PETCHEM
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.63
|9.59
|2.88
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.63
|9.59
|2.88
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.45
|8.16
|1.94
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.25
|1.06
|0.54
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.13
|0.16
|0.09
|Depreciation
|0.09
|0.08
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.23
|0.11
|0.18
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.03
|0.01
|0.04
|Other Income
|0.16
|0.17
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.14
|0.19
|0.12
|Interest
|0.12
|0.20
|0.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.02
|-0.02
|0.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.02
|-0.02
|0.01
|Tax
|0.20
|0.09
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.18
|-0.11
|0.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.18
|-0.11
|0.01
|Equity Share Capital
|3.08
|3.08
|3.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.58
|-0.38
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.58
|-0.38
|0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.58
|-0.38
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.58
|-0.38
|0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited