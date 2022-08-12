CDG PETCHEM Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.63 crore, up 130.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.63 crore in June 2022 up 130.29% from Rs. 2.88 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2022 down 3548.08% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2022 up 9.52% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2021.

CDG PETCHEM shares closed at 18.90 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -5.50% returns over the last 6 months and -17.83% over the last 12 months.