CDG PETCHEM Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.63 crore, up 130.29% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 10:08 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CDG PETCHEM are:

Net Sales at Rs 6.63 crore in June 2022 up 130.29% from Rs. 2.88 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2022 down 3548.08% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2022 up 9.52% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2021.

CDG PETCHEM shares closed at 18.90 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -5.50% returns over the last 6 months and -17.83% over the last 12 months.

CDG PETCHEM
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 6.63 9.59 2.88
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 6.63 9.59 2.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 6.45 8.16 1.94
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.25 1.06 0.54
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.13 0.16 0.09
Depreciation 0.09 0.08 0.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.23 0.11 0.18
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.03 0.01 0.04
Other Income 0.16 0.17 0.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.14 0.19 0.12
Interest 0.12 0.20 0.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.02 -0.02 0.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.02 -0.02 0.01
Tax 0.20 0.09 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.18 -0.11 0.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.18 -0.11 0.01
Equity Share Capital 3.08 3.08 3.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.58 -0.38 0.02
Diluted EPS -0.58 -0.38 0.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.58 -0.38 0.02
Diluted EPS -0.58 -0.38 0.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

