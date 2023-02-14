CDG PETCHEM Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.61 crore, down 3.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.61 crore in December 2022 down 3.45% from Rs. 5.81 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 up 370.69% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2022 up 18.18% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.