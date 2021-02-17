CDG PETCHEM Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.70 crore, down 65.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.70 crore in December 2020 down 65.25% from Rs. 13.52 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2020 up 76.26% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2020 up 62.07% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2019.

CDG PETCHEM EPS has increased to Rs. 0.80 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.45 in December 2019.

CDG PETCHEM shares closed at 18.35 on February 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given -44.65% returns over the last 6 months