CDG PETCHEM Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.31 crore, down 22.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.31 crore in September 2022 down 22.77% from Rs. 18.52 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2022 up 115.36% from Rs. 1.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2022 up 156.52% from Rs. 0.46 crore in September 2021.

CDG PETCHEM EPS has increased to Rs. 0.50 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.24 in September 2021.

CDG PETCHEM shares closed at 16.00 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.75% returns over the last 6 months and -14.89% over the last 12 months.