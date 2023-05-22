CDG PETCHEM Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.82 crore, down 14.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.82 crore in March 2023 down 14.03% from Rs. 16.08 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2023 up 60.46% from Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2023 up 131.71% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2022.

CDG PETCHEM shares closed at 13.10 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.13% returns over the last 6 months and -26.40% over the last 12 months.