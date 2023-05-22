CDG PETCHEM Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.82 crore, down 14.03% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CDG PETCHEM are:
Net Sales at Rs 13.82 crore in March 2023 down 14.03% from Rs. 16.08 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2023 up 60.46% from Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2023 up 131.71% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2022.
CDG PETCHEM shares closed at 13.10 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.13% returns over the last 6 months and -26.40% over the last 12 months.
|CDG PETCHEM
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13.82
|9.39
|16.08
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13.82
|9.39
|16.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|12.54
|0.94
|14.17
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|8.24
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.57
|-0.28
|1.89
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.07
|0.06
|0.18
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.08
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.51
|0.22
|1.20
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.10
|0.13
|-1.47
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.27
|0.97
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.10
|0.40
|-0.50
|Interest
|0.52
|0.23
|0.46
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.42
|0.17
|-0.96
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.42
|0.17
|-0.96
|Tax
|0.00
|-0.08
|0.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.42
|0.25
|-1.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.42
|0.25
|-1.06
|Minority Interest
|--
|0.03
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.42
|0.28
|-1.06
|Equity Share Capital
|3.08
|3.08
|3.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.36
|0.92
|-3.44
|Diluted EPS
|-1.36
|0.92
|-3.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.36
|0.92
|-3.44
|Diluted EPS
|-1.36
|0.92
|-3.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited