    CDG PETCHEM Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.82 crore, down 14.03% Y-o-Y

    May 22, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CDG PETCHEM are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13.82 crore in March 2023 down 14.03% from Rs. 16.08 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2023 up 60.46% from Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2023 up 131.71% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2022.

    CDG PETCHEM shares closed at 13.10 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.13% returns over the last 6 months and -26.40% over the last 12 months.

    CDG PETCHEM
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations13.829.3916.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations13.829.3916.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.540.9414.17
    Purchase of Traded Goods--8.24--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.57-0.281.89
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.070.060.18
    Depreciation0.030.080.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.510.221.20
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.100.13-1.47
    Other Income0.000.270.97
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.100.40-0.50
    Interest0.520.230.46
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.420.17-0.96
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.420.17-0.96
    Tax0.00-0.080.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.420.25-1.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.420.25-1.06
    Minority Interest--0.03--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.420.28-1.06
    Equity Share Capital3.083.083.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.360.92-3.44
    Diluted EPS-1.360.92-3.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.360.92-3.44
    Diluted EPS-1.360.92-3.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #CDG PETCHEM #Earnings First-Cut #packaging #Results
    first published: May 22, 2023 09:44 am