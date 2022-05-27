 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CDG PETCHEM Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.08 crore, up 110.91% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 07:08 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CDG PETCHEM are:

Net Sales at Rs 16.08 crore in March 2022 up 110.91% from Rs. 7.62 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2022 down 121.76% from Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2022 down 685.71% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2021.

CDG PETCHEM shares closed at 15.50 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)

CDG PETCHEM
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 16.08 12.59 7.62
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 16.08 12.59 7.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 14.17 11.81 5.58
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.89 -0.14 0.99
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.18 0.11 0.23
Depreciation 0.09 0.11 0.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.20 0.51 0.92
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.47 0.18 -0.23
Other Income 0.97 0.14 0.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.50 0.32 -0.06
Interest 0.46 0.38 0.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.96 -0.06 -0.52
Exceptional Items -- 0.00 --
P/L Before Tax -0.96 -0.06 -0.52
Tax 0.10 0.01 -0.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.06 -0.07 -0.48
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.06 -0.07 -0.48
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1.06 -0.07 -0.48
Equity Share Capital 3.08 3.08 3.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.44 -0.21 -1.55
Diluted EPS -3.44 -0.21 -1.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.44 -0.21 -1.55
Diluted EPS -3.44 -0.21 -1.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 07:01 pm
