CDG PETCHEM Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.08 crore, up 110.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.08 crore in March 2022 up 110.91% from Rs. 7.62 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2022 down 121.76% from Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2022 down 685.71% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2021.

CDG PETCHEM shares closed at 15.50 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)