CDG PETCHEM Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.08 crore, up 110.91% Y-o-Y
May 27, 2022 / 07:08 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CDG PETCHEM are:
Net Sales at Rs 16.08 crore in March 2022 up 110.91% from Rs. 7.62 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2022 down 121.76% from Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2022 down 685.71% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2021.
CDG PETCHEM shares closed at 15.50 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)
|CDG PETCHEM
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|16.08
|12.59
|7.62
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|16.08
|12.59
|7.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|14.17
|11.81
|5.58
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.89
|-0.14
|0.99
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.18
|0.11
|0.23
|Depreciation
|0.09
|0.11
|0.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.20
|0.51
|0.92
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.47
|0.18
|-0.23
|Other Income
|0.97
|0.14
|0.17
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.50
|0.32
|-0.06
|Interest
|0.46
|0.38
|0.46
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.96
|-0.06
|-0.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.96
|-0.06
|-0.52
|Tax
|0.10
|0.01
|-0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.06
|-0.07
|-0.48
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.06
|-0.07
|-0.48
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.06
|-0.07
|-0.48
|Equity Share Capital
|3.08
|3.08
|3.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.44
|-0.21
|-1.55
|Diluted EPS
|-3.44
|-0.21
|-1.55
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.44
|-0.21
|-1.55
|Diluted EPS
|-3.44
|-0.21
|-1.55
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes