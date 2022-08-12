 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CDG PETCHEM Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.36 crore, up 115.08% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 11:09 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CDG PETCHEM are:

Net Sales at Rs 13.36 crore in June 2022 up 115.08% from Rs. 6.21 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2022 down 39.24% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2022 up 16.67% from Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2021.

CDG PETCHEM shares closed at 18.90 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -5.50% returns over the last 6 months and -17.83% over the last 12 months.

CDG PETCHEM
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 13.36 16.08 6.21
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 13.36 16.08 6.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 12.38 14.17 6.49
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.19 1.89 -0.92
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.15 0.18 0.14
Depreciation 0.10 0.09 0.11
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.48 1.20 0.31
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.07 -1.47 0.08
Other Income 0.18 0.97 0.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.25 -0.50 0.19
Interest 0.32 0.46 0.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.07 -0.96 -0.19
Exceptional Items -- -- 0.00
P/L Before Tax -0.07 -0.96 -0.18
Tax 0.20 0.10 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.27 -1.06 -0.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.27 -1.06 -0.20
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.27 -1.06 -0.20
Equity Share Capital 3.08 3.08 3.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.88 -3.44 -0.63
Diluted EPS -0.88 -3.44 -0.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.88 -3.44 -0.63
Diluted EPS -0.88 -3.44 -0.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:55 am
