CDG PETCHEM Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.36 crore, up 115.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.36 crore in June 2022 up 115.08% from Rs. 6.21 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2022 down 39.24% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2022 up 16.67% from Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2021.

CDG PETCHEM shares closed at 18.90 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -5.50% returns over the last 6 months and -17.83% over the last 12 months.