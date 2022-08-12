CDG PETCHEM Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.36 crore, up 115.08% Y-o-Y
August 12, 2022 / 11:09 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CDG PETCHEM are:
Net Sales at Rs 13.36 crore in June 2022 up 115.08% from Rs. 6.21 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2022 down 39.24% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2022 up 16.67% from Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2021.
CDG PETCHEM shares closed at 18.90 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -5.50% returns over the last 6 months and -17.83% over the last 12 months.
|CDG PETCHEM
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13.36
|16.08
|6.21
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13.36
|16.08
|6.21
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|12.38
|14.17
|6.49
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.19
|1.89
|-0.92
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.15
|0.18
|0.14
|Depreciation
|0.10
|0.09
|0.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.48
|1.20
|0.31
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.07
|-1.47
|0.08
|Other Income
|0.18
|0.97
|0.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.25
|-0.50
|0.19
|Interest
|0.32
|0.46
|0.37
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.07
|-0.96
|-0.19
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.07
|-0.96
|-0.18
|Tax
|0.20
|0.10
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.27
|-1.06
|-0.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.27
|-1.06
|-0.20
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.27
|-1.06
|-0.20
|Equity Share Capital
|3.08
|3.08
|3.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.88
|-3.44
|-0.63
|Diluted EPS
|-0.88
|-3.44
|-0.63
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.88
|-3.44
|-0.63
|Diluted EPS
|-0.88
|-3.44
|-0.63
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited