    CDG PETCHEM Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 12.59 crore, up 19.39% Y-o-Y

    February 18, 2022 / 01:42 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CDG PETCHEM are:

    Net Sales at Rs 12.59 crore in December 2021 up 19.39% from Rs. 10.55 crore in December 2020.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021 down 113.23% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2020.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021 down 49.41% from Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2020.

    CDG PETCHEM shares closed at 24.50 on February 17, 2022 (BSE)

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
    Net Sales/Income from operations12.5918.5210.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations12.5918.5210.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials11.8116.708.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.140.780.48
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.110.100.14
    Depreciation0.110.110.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.510.670.80
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.180.160.80
    Other Income0.14-0.73-0.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.32-0.570.79
    Interest0.380.420.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.06-0.990.58
    Exceptional Items0.000.00--
    P/L Before Tax-0.06-0.990.58
    Tax0.010.010.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.07-1.000.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.07-1.000.50
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.07-1.000.50
    Equity Share Capital3.083.083.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.21-3.241.61
    Diluted EPS-0.21-3.241.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.21-3.241.61
    Diluted EPS-0.21-3.241.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #CDG PETCHEM #Earnings First-Cut #packaging #Results
    first published: Feb 18, 2022 01:35 pm

