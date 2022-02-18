CDG PETCHEM Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 12.59 crore, up 19.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.59 crore in December 2021 up 19.39% from Rs. 10.55 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021 down 113.23% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021 down 49.41% from Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2020.

CDG PETCHEM shares closed at 24.50 on February 17, 2022 (BSE)