CDG PETCHEM Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 12.59 crore, up 19.39% Y-o-Y
February 18, 2022 / 01:42 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CDG PETCHEM are:
Net Sales at Rs 12.59 crore in December 2021 up 19.39% from Rs. 10.55 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021 down 113.23% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021 down 49.41% from Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2020.
CDG PETCHEM shares closed at 24.50 on February 17, 2022 (BSE)
|CDG PETCHEM
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.59
|18.52
|10.55
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.59
|18.52
|10.55
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|11.81
|16.70
|8.27
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.14
|0.78
|0.48
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.11
|0.10
|0.14
|Depreciation
|0.11
|0.11
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.51
|0.67
|0.80
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.18
|0.16
|0.80
|Other Income
|0.14
|-0.73
|-0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.32
|-0.57
|0.79
|Interest
|0.38
|0.42
|0.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.06
|-0.99
|0.58
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.06
|-0.99
|0.58
|Tax
|0.01
|0.01
|0.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.07
|-1.00
|0.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.07
|-1.00
|0.50
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.07
|-1.00
|0.50
|Equity Share Capital
|3.08
|3.08
|3.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.21
|-3.24
|1.61
|Diluted EPS
|-0.21
|-3.24
|1.61
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.21
|-3.24
|1.61
|Diluted EPS
|-0.21
|-3.24
|1.61
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited