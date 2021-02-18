CDG PETCHEM Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 10.55 crore, down 66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.55 crore in December 2020 down 66% from Rs. 31.02 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2020 up 170.25% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2020 up 41.67% from Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2019.

CDG PETCHEM EPS has increased to Rs. 1.61 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.60 in December 2019.

CDG PETCHEM shares closed at 18.70 on February 17, 2021 (BSE)