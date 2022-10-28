CCL Products Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 334.51 crore, up 53.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 334.51 crore in September 2022 up 53.57% from Rs. 217.82 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.91 crore in September 2022 up 29.39% from Rs. 20.80 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.05 crore in September 2022 up 18.1% from Rs. 47.46 crore in September 2021.

CCL Products EPS has increased to Rs. 2.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.56 in September 2021.

CCL Products shares closed at 496.90 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.89% returns over the last 6 months and 35.65% over the last 12 months.