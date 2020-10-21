CCL Products Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 204.88 crore, down 7.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 204.88 crore in September 2020 down 7.84% from Rs. 222.31 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.66 crore in September 2020 down 18.61% from Rs. 24.16 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.59 crore in September 2020 up 14.38% from Rs. 38.11 crore in September 2019.

CCL Products EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.48 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.82 in September 2019.

CCL Products shares closed at 246.55 on October 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given 29.73% returns over the last 6 months and 8.40% over the last 12 months.