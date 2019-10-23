CCL Products Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 222.31 crore, up 3.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 222.31 crore in September 2019 up 3.91% from Rs. 213.95 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.16 crore in September 2019 down 14.21% from Rs. 28.16 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.11 crore in September 2019 down 27.81% from Rs. 52.79 crore in September 2018.

CCL Products EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.82 in September 2019 from Rs. 2.12 in September 2018.

CCL Products shares closed at 227.45 on October 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -11.72% returns over the last 6 months and -5.92% over the last 12 months.