CCL Products Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 316.64 crore, up 42.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 316.64 crore in March 2023 up 42.35% from Rs. 222.43 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.87 crore in March 2023 down 34.7% from Rs. 65.64 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.74 crore in March 2023 down 24.4% from Rs. 90.92 crore in March 2022.

CCL Products EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.22 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.93 in March 2022.

CCL Products shares closed at 606.50 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.00% returns over the last 6 months and 85.87% over the last 12 months.