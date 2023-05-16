English
    CCL Products Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 316.64 crore, up 42.35% Y-o-Y

    May 16, 2023 / 11:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CCL Products India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 316.64 crore in March 2023 up 42.35% from Rs. 222.43 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.87 crore in March 2023 down 34.7% from Rs. 65.64 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.74 crore in March 2023 down 24.4% from Rs. 90.92 crore in March 2022.

    CCL Products EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.22 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.93 in March 2022.

    CCL Products shares closed at 606.50 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.00% returns over the last 6 months and 85.87% over the last 12 months.

    CCL Products India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations316.64350.25222.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations316.64350.25222.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials195.25184.04123.72
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-46.1524.53-34.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost23.7916.0019.70
    Depreciation9.539.517.81
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses77.6879.8351.66
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax56.5336.3453.59
    Other Income2.6837.6629.52
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax59.2174.0083.11
    Interest8.438.293.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax50.7865.7280.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax50.7865.7280.01
    Tax7.92-1.6714.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities42.8767.3965.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period42.8767.3965.64
    Equity Share Capital26.6126.6126.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.225.074.93
    Diluted EPS3.225.074.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.225.074.93
    Diluted EPS3.225.074.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 16, 2023 11:03 pm