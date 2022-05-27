CCL Products Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 222.43 crore, down 1.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 222.43 crore in March 2022 down 1.46% from Rs. 225.73 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.64 crore in March 2022 down 34.63% from Rs. 100.42 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.92 crore in March 2022 down 31.82% from Rs. 133.35 crore in March 2021.

CCL Products EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.93 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.55 in March 2021.

CCL Products shares closed at 342.05 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.80% returns over the last 6 months and 0.66% over the last 12 months.