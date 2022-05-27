 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CCL Products Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 222.43 crore, down 1.46% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 01:52 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CCL Products India are:

Net Sales at Rs 222.43 crore in March 2022 down 1.46% from Rs. 225.73 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.64 crore in March 2022 down 34.63% from Rs. 100.42 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.92 crore in March 2022 down 31.82% from Rs. 133.35 crore in March 2021.

CCL Products EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.93 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.55 in March 2021.

CCL Products shares closed at 342.05 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.80% returns over the last 6 months and 0.66% over the last 12 months.

CCL Products India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 222.43 260.67 225.73
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 222.43 260.67 225.73
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 123.72 137.92 38.05
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -34.06 3.30 42.18
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 19.70 14.66 17.48
Depreciation 7.81 7.68 6.88
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 51.66 62.44 59.83
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 53.59 34.67 61.32
Other Income 29.52 0.89 65.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 83.11 35.56 126.47
Interest 3.10 3.23 4.26
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 80.01 32.33 122.21
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 80.01 32.33 122.21
Tax 14.37 16.01 21.79
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 65.64 16.32 100.42
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 65.64 16.32 100.42
Equity Share Capital 26.61 26.61 26.61
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.93 1.23 7.55
Diluted EPS 4.93 1.23 7.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.93 1.23 7.55
Diluted EPS 4.93 1.23 7.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #CCL Products #CCL Products India #Earnings First-Cut #Plantations - Tea & Coffee #Results
first published: May 27, 2022 01:44 pm
