CCL Products Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 170.24 crore, down 13.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 170.24 crore in March 2020 down 13.04% from Rs. 195.78 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 96.45 crore in March 2020 up 95.59% from Rs. 49.31 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 122.22 crore in March 2020 up 84.79% from Rs. 66.14 crore in March 2019.

CCL Products EPS has increased to Rs. 7.25 in March 2020 from Rs. 3.71 in March 2019.

CCL Products shares closed at 226.50 on June 15, 2020 (NSE) and has given 21.19% returns over the last 6 months and -13.89% over the last 12 months.