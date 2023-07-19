English
    CCL Products Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 361.79 crore, up 8.36% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2023 / 09:18 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CCL Products India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 361.79 crore in June 2023 up 8.36% from Rs. 333.86 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.51 crore in June 2023 down 7.34% from Rs. 30.77 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.03 crore in June 2023 up 0.64% from Rs. 56.67 crore in June 2022.

    CCL Products EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.14 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.31 in June 2022.

    CCL Products shares closed at 620.55 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.90% returns over the last 6 months and 50.33% over the last 12 months.

    CCL Products India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations361.79316.64333.86
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations361.79316.64333.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials180.40195.25163.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks19.95-46.1527.85
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.3223.7913.12
    Depreciation9.979.537.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses87.4777.6873.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax46.6756.5348.45
    Other Income0.382.680.32
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax47.0659.2148.77
    Interest9.808.433.92
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax37.2650.7844.86
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax37.2650.7844.86
    Tax8.757.9214.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities28.5142.8730.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period28.5142.8730.77
    Equity Share Capital26.6126.6126.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.143.222.31
    Diluted EPS2.143.222.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.143.222.31
    Diluted EPS2.143.222.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #CCL Products #CCL Products India #Earnings First-Cut #Plantations - Tea & Coffee #Results
    first published: Jul 19, 2023 09:11 am

