CCL Products Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 361.79 crore, up 8.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 361.79 crore in June 2023 up 8.36% from Rs. 333.86 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.51 crore in June 2023 down 7.34% from Rs. 30.77 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.03 crore in June 2023 up 0.64% from Rs. 56.67 crore in June 2022.

CCL Products EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.14 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.31 in June 2022.

CCL Products shares closed at 620.55 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.90% returns over the last 6 months and 50.33% over the last 12 months.