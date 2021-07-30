CCL Products Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 222.02 crore, up 26.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 222.02 crore in June 2021 up 26.23% from Rs. 175.88 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.44 crore in June 2021 up 45.23% from Rs. 16.83 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.64 crore in June 2021 up 31.79% from Rs. 35.39 crore in June 2020.

CCL Products EPS has increased to Rs. 1.84 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.26 in June 2020.

CCL Products shares closed at 440.10 on July 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given 84.34% returns over the last 6 months and 86.25% over the last 12 months.