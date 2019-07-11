App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2019 05:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CCL Products Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 206.08 crore, down 5.66% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CCL Products India are:

Net Sales at Rs 206.08 crore in June 2019 down 5.66% from Rs. 218.44 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 82.25 crore in June 2019 up 240.85% from Rs. 24.13 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.17 crore in June 2019 up 165.74% from Rs. 42.21 crore in June 2018.

CCL Products EPS has increased to Rs. 6.18 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.81 in June 2018.

CCL Products shares closed at 241.05 on July 10, 2019 (NSE) and has given -10.49% returns over the last 6 months and -12.66% over the last 12 months.

CCL Products India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'19Mar'19Jun'18
Net Sales/Income from operations206.08195.78218.44
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations206.08195.78218.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials104.1094.25147.66
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.2816.06-13.56
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost10.4610.429.25
Depreciation5.723.072.99
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses34.8538.4533.14
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax47.6733.5338.96
Other Income58.7829.530.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax106.4563.0739.22
Interest4.142.512.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax102.3160.5636.86
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax102.3160.5636.86
Tax20.0611.2512.73
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities82.2549.3124.13
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period82.2549.3124.13
Equity Share Capital26.6126.6126.61
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.183.711.81
Diluted EPS6.183.711.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.183.711.81
Diluted EPS6.183.711.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 11, 2019 04:21 pm

tags #CCL Products #CCL Products India #Earnings First-Cut #Plantations - Tea & Coffee #Results

