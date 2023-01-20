 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CCL Products Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 350.25 crore, up 34.36% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 01:03 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CCL Products India are:

Net Sales at Rs 350.25 crore in December 2022 up 34.36% from Rs. 260.67 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.39 crore in December 2022 up 312.98% from Rs. 16.32 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.51 crore in December 2022 up 93.13% from Rs. 43.24 crore in December 2021.

CCL Products EPS has increased to Rs. 5.07 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.23 in December 2021.

CCL Products shares closed at 519.95 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 26.69% returns over the last 6 months and 19.24% over the last 12 months.

CCL Products India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 350.25 334.51 260.67
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 350.25 334.51 260.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 184.04 187.27 137.92
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 24.53 -3.17 3.30
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.00 15.36 14.66
Depreciation 9.51 8.13 7.68
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 79.83 79.32 62.44
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.34 47.59 34.67
Other Income 37.66 0.32 0.89
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 74.00 47.92 35.56
Interest 8.29 5.34 3.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 65.72 42.58 32.33
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 65.72 42.58 32.33
Tax -1.67 15.66 16.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 67.39 26.91 16.32
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 67.39 26.91 16.32
Equity Share Capital 26.61 26.61 26.61
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.07 2.02 1.23
Diluted EPS 5.07 2.02 1.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.07 2.02 1.23
Diluted EPS 5.07 2.02 1.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jan 20, 2023 12:44 pm