CCL Products Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 350.25 crore, up 34.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 350.25 crore in December 2022 up 34.36% from Rs. 260.67 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.39 crore in December 2022 up 312.98% from Rs. 16.32 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.51 crore in December 2022 up 93.13% from Rs. 43.24 crore in December 2021.

CCL Products EPS has increased to Rs. 5.07 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.23 in December 2021.

CCL Products shares closed at 519.95 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 26.69% returns over the last 6 months and 19.24% over the last 12 months.