English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Live: LIVE: Bajar Gupshup
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    CCL Products Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 350.25 crore, up 34.36% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 01:03 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CCL Products India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 350.25 crore in December 2022 up 34.36% from Rs. 260.67 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.39 crore in December 2022 up 312.98% from Rs. 16.32 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.51 crore in December 2022 up 93.13% from Rs. 43.24 crore in December 2021.

    CCL Products EPS has increased to Rs. 5.07 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.23 in December 2021.

    CCL Products shares closed at 519.95 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 26.69% returns over the last 6 months and 19.24% over the last 12 months.

    CCL Products India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations350.25334.51260.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations350.25334.51260.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials184.04187.27137.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks24.53-3.173.30
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.0015.3614.66
    Depreciation9.518.137.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses79.8379.3262.44
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.3447.5934.67
    Other Income37.660.320.89
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax74.0047.9235.56
    Interest8.295.343.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax65.7242.5832.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax65.7242.5832.33
    Tax-1.6715.6616.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities67.3926.9116.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period67.3926.9116.32
    Equity Share Capital26.6126.6126.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.072.021.23
    Diluted EPS5.072.021.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.072.021.23
    Diluted EPS5.072.021.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #CCL Products #CCL Products India #Earnings First-Cut #Plantations - Tea & Coffee #Results
    first published: Jan 20, 2023 12:44 pm