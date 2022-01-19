CCL Products Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 260.67 crore, up 38.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 260.67 crore in December 2021 up 38.23% from Rs. 188.58 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.32 crore in December 2021 down 25.06% from Rs. 21.78 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.24 crore in December 2021 up 5.9% from Rs. 40.83 crore in December 2020.

CCL Products EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.23 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.64 in December 2020.

CCL Products shares closed at 431.35 on January 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 13.24% returns over the last 6 months and 74.81% over the last 12 months.