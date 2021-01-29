CCL Products Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 188.58 crore, down 15.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 188.58 crore in December 2020 down 15.82% from Rs. 224.02 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.78 crore in December 2020 down 39.64% from Rs. 36.08 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.83 crore in December 2020 down 40.11% from Rs. 68.17 crore in December 2019.

CCL Products EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.64 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.71 in December 2019.

CCL Products shares closed at 243.10 on January 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 2.79% returns over the last 6 months and 22.90% over the last 12 months.