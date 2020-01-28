CCL Products Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 224.02 crore, up 23.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 224.02 crore in December 2019 up 23.79% from Rs. 180.96 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.08 crore in December 2019 up 51.4% from Rs. 23.83 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.17 crore in December 2019 up 67.74% from Rs. 40.64 crore in December 2018.

CCL Products EPS has increased to Rs. 2.71 in December 2019 from Rs. 1.79 in December 2018.

CCL Products shares closed at 193.20 on January 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -21.24% returns over the last 6 months and -28.22% over the last 12 months.