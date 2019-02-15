CCL Products Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 180.96 crore, down 11.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 180.96 crore in December 2018 down 11.13% from Rs. 203.62 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.83 crore in December 2018 down 15.03% from Rs. 28.05 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.64 crore in December 2018 down 12.77% from Rs. 46.59 crore in December 2017.

CCL Products EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.79 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.11 in December 2017.

CCL Products shares closed at 277.90 on February 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given 8.51% returns over the last 6 months and -4.47% over the last 12 months.