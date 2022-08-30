CCL Products: Growth gets a helping hand

Representative image.

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

A healthy growth in volumes helped CCL Products (CMP: Rs 472; Market capitalisation: Rs 6,272 crore) — engaged in the production, trading, and distribution of coffee, with plants in Vietnam and India — to post a 56 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated revenues during the June quarter. This has encouraged the management to raise the guidance for volume growth for FY23 to 20-25 percent from 15-17 percent estimated earlier. June 2022 quarter results The rise in consolidated revenues came on...