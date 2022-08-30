English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Webinar alert | Opening Bell Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal at just 499 INR for PRO !
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    CCL Products: Growth gets a helping hand

    Capacity expansion, higher volume guidance make it a perfect blend. The company is targeting 40 percent growth in FY23 for the domestic market on the back of higher distribution in south and north India

    Nandish Shah
    August 30, 2022 / 08:51 AM IST
    CCL Products: Growth gets a helping hand

    Representative image.

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    A healthy growth in volumes helped CCL Products (CMP: Rs 472; Market capitalisation: Rs 6,272 crore) — engaged in the production, trading, and distribution of coffee, with plants in Vietnam and India — to post a 56 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated revenues during the June quarter. This has encouraged the management to raise the guidance for volume growth for FY23 to 20-25 percent from 15-17 percent estimated earlier. June 2022 quarter results The rise in consolidated revenues came on...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Fed officials show markets the mirror

      Aug 19, 2022 / 05:15 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Axis Bank’s key pivot, climate action gets a reality check, Voltas goes for a trade-off, a trading formula for steady returns and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | China’s Minsky moment 

      Aug 27, 2022 / 10:08 AM IST

      China’s unbridled debt-fuelled growth bears out Minsky’s famous theory: Stability breeds instability

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers