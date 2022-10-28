 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

CCL Products Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 506.56 crore, up 50.48% Y-o-Y

Oct 28, 2022 / 11:37 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CCL Products India are:Net Sales at Rs 506.56 crore in September 2022 up 50.48% from Rs. 336.63 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.79 crore in September 2022 up 17.12% from Rs. 49.34 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.79 crore in September 2022 up 18.53% from Rs. 82.50 crore in September 2021.
CCL Products EPS has increased to Rs. 4.34 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.71 in September 2021. CCL Products shares closed at 496.90 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.89% returns over the last 6 months and 35.65% over the last 12 months.
CCL Products India
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations506.56509.28336.63
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations506.56509.28336.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials280.74277.90164.12
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.3320.85-5.06
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost25.6022.4420.93
Depreciation17.4717.0413.69
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses103.0399.5474.34
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax80.0571.5068.61
Other Income0.270.230.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax80.3271.7368.81
Interest7.215.094.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax73.1166.6464.78
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax73.1166.6464.78
Tax15.3313.9015.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities57.7952.7449.34
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period57.7952.7449.34
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates57.7952.7449.34
Equity Share Capital26.6126.6126.61
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.343.963.71
Diluted EPS4.343.963.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.343.963.71
Diluted EPS4.343.963.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #CCL Products #CCL Products India #Earnings First-Cut #Plantations - Tea & Coffee #Results
first published: Oct 28, 2022 11:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.