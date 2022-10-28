CCL Products Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 506.56 crore, up 50.48% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 506.56 509.28 336.63 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 506.56 509.28 336.63 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 280.74 277.90 164.12 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.33 20.85 -5.06 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 25.60 22.44 20.93 Depreciation 17.47 17.04 13.69 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 103.03 99.54 74.34 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 80.05 71.50 68.61 Other Income 0.27 0.23 0.20 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 80.32 71.73 68.81 Interest 7.21 5.09 4.03 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 73.11 66.64 64.78 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 73.11 66.64 64.78 Tax 15.33 13.90 15.44 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 57.79 52.74 49.34 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 57.79 52.74 49.34 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 57.79 52.74 49.34 Equity Share Capital 26.61 26.61 26.61 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.34 3.96 3.71 Diluted EPS 4.34 3.96 3.71 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.34 3.96 3.71 Diluted EPS 4.34 3.96 3.71 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited