CCL Products Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 506.56 crore, up 50.48% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CCL Products India are:Net Sales at Rs 506.56 crore in September 2022 up 50.48% from Rs. 336.63 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.79 crore in September 2022 up 17.12% from Rs. 49.34 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.79 crore in September 2022 up 18.53% from Rs. 82.50 crore in September 2021.
CCL Products EPS has increased to Rs. 4.34 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.71 in September 2021.
|CCL Products shares closed at 496.90 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.89% returns over the last 6 months and 35.65% over the last 12 months.
|CCL Products India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|506.56
|509.28
|336.63
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|506.56
|509.28
|336.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|280.74
|277.90
|164.12
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.33
|20.85
|-5.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|25.60
|22.44
|20.93
|Depreciation
|17.47
|17.04
|13.69
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|103.03
|99.54
|74.34
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|80.05
|71.50
|68.61
|Other Income
|0.27
|0.23
|0.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|80.32
|71.73
|68.81
|Interest
|7.21
|5.09
|4.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|73.11
|66.64
|64.78
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|73.11
|66.64
|64.78
|Tax
|15.33
|13.90
|15.44
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|57.79
|52.74
|49.34
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|57.79
|52.74
|49.34
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|57.79
|52.74
|49.34
|Equity Share Capital
|26.61
|26.61
|26.61
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.34
|3.96
|3.71
|Diluted EPS
|4.34
|3.96
|3.71
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.34
|3.96
|3.71
|Diluted EPS
|4.34
|3.96
|3.71
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited