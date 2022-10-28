CCL Products Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 506.56 crore, up 50.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 506.56 crore in September 2022 up 50.48% from Rs. 336.63 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.79 crore in September 2022 up 17.12% from Rs. 49.34 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.79 crore in September 2022 up 18.53% from Rs. 82.50 crore in September 2021.

CCL Products EPS has increased to Rs. 4.34 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.71 in September 2021.