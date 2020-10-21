CCL Products Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 322.14 crore, up 7.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 322.14 crore in September 2020 up 7.85% from Rs. 298.69 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.46 crore in September 2020 up 12.81% from Rs. 42.07 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.61 crore in September 2020 up 25.18% from Rs. 62.00 crore in September 2019.

CCL Products EPS has increased to Rs. 3.57 in September 2020 from Rs. 3.16 in September 2019.

CCL Products shares closed at 246.55 on October 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given 29.73% returns over the last 6 months and 8.40% over the last 12 months.