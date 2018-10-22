CCL Products Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 290.76 crore, Down 1.89% Q-o-Q.

Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CCL Products India are: Net Sales at Rs 290.76 crore in September 2018 Down 1.89% from Rs. 296.37 crore in September 2017. Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.18 crore in September 2018 Up 41.15% from Rs. 33.43 crore in September 2017. EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.62 crore in September 2018 Up 34.24% from Rs. 57.82 crore in September 2017. CCL Products EPS has Increased to Rs. 3.55 in September 2018 from Rs. 2.82 in September 2017. CCL Products shares closed at 243.55 on October 19, 2018 (NSE) and has given -16.29% returns over the last 6 months and -21.55% over the last 12 months. CCL Products India Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 290.76 294.45 296.37 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 290.76 294.45 296.37 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 162.11 185.56 207.62 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.65 -9.25 -22.71 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 16.32 12.55 11.35 Depreciation 8.74 9.43 8.61 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 43.71 41.89 42.55 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 67.53 54.26 48.95 Other Income 1.35 0.33 0.26 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 68.88 54.59 49.21 Interest 3.29 2.39 2.10 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 65.59 52.19 47.10 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 65.59 52.19 47.10 Tax 18.41 12.73 13.68 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 47.18 39.46 33.43 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 47.18 39.46 33.43 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 47.18 39.46 33.43 Equity Share Capital 26.61 26.61 26.61 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.55 2.97 2.82 Diluted EPS 3.55 2.97 2.82 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.55 2.97 2.82 Diluted EPS 3.55 2.97 2.82 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Oct 22, 2018 03:53 pm