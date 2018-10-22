CCL Products Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 290.76 crore, Down 1.89% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 290.76 294.45 296.37 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 290.76 294.45 296.37 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 162.11 185.56 207.62 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.65 -9.25 -22.71 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 16.32 12.55 11.35 Depreciation 8.74 9.43 8.61 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 43.71 41.89 42.55 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 67.53 54.26 48.95 Other Income 1.35 0.33 0.26 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 68.88 54.59 49.21 Interest 3.29 2.39 2.10 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 65.59 52.19 47.10 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 65.59 52.19 47.10 Tax 18.41 12.73 13.68 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 47.18 39.46 33.43 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 47.18 39.46 33.43 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 47.18 39.46 33.43 Equity Share Capital 26.61 26.61 26.61 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.55 2.97 2.82 Diluted EPS 3.55 2.97 2.82 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.55 2.97 2.82 Diluted EPS 3.55 2.97 2.82 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited