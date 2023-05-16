English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    CCL Products Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 520.08 crore, up 38.24% Y-o-Y

    May 16, 2023 / 10:45 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CCL Products India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 520.08 crore in March 2023 up 38.24% from Rs. 376.23 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 85.29 crore in March 2023 up 61.85% from Rs. 52.70 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 115.47 crore in March 2023 up 31.94% from Rs. 87.52 crore in March 2022.

    CCL Products EPS has increased to Rs. 6.41 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.96 in March 2022.

    CCL Products shares closed at 606.50 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.00% returns over the last 6 months and 85.87% over the last 12 months.

    CCL Products India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations520.08535.30376.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations520.08535.30376.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials288.31293.52226.33
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-39.167.74-42.81
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost39.5325.9033.07
    Depreciation10.1519.0415.64
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses118.33107.4275.36
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax102.9181.6868.64
    Other Income2.400.353.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax105.3282.0371.88
    Interest10.6111.493.75
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax94.7170.5468.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax94.7170.5468.14
    Tax9.42-2.5215.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities85.2973.0652.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period85.2973.0652.70
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates85.2973.0652.70
    Equity Share Capital26.6126.6126.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.415.493.96
    Diluted EPS6.415.493.96
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.415.493.96
    Diluted EPS6.415.493.96
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #CCL Products #CCL Products India #Earnings First-Cut #Plantations - Tea & Coffee #Results
    first published: May 16, 2023 10:37 pm