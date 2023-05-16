CCL Products Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 520.08 crore, up 38.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 520.08 crore in March 2023 up 38.24% from Rs. 376.23 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 85.29 crore in March 2023 up 61.85% from Rs. 52.70 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 115.47 crore in March 2023 up 31.94% from Rs. 87.52 crore in March 2022.

CCL Products EPS has increased to Rs. 6.41 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.96 in March 2022.

CCL Products shares closed at 606.50 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.00% returns over the last 6 months and 85.87% over the last 12 months.