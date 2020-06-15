App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 05:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CCL Products Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 264.58 crore, up 0.93% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CCL Products India are:

Net Sales at Rs 264.58 crore in March 2020 up 0.93% from Rs. 262.13 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.20 crore in March 2020 up 18.4% from Rs. 35.64 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.61 crore in March 2020 up 34.28% from Rs. 54.82 crore in March 2019.

CCL Products EPS has increased to Rs. 3.17 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.68 in March 2019.

CCL Products shares closed at 229.70 on June 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given 24.03% returns over the last 6 months and -11.36% over the last 12 months.

CCL Products India
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations264.58302.72262.13
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations264.58302.72262.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials138.26136.81116.98
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-29.3411.0726.13
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost22.6616.3414.72
Depreciation11.4812.044.73
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses62.2754.3150.22
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax59.2572.1549.34
Other Income2.890.650.75
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax62.1372.7950.09
Interest4.464.082.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax57.6768.7147.48
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax57.6768.7147.48
Tax15.4821.7211.84
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities42.2047.0035.64
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period42.2047.0035.64
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates42.2047.0035.64
Equity Share Capital26.6126.6126.61
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.173.532.68
Diluted EPS3.173.532.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.173.532.68
Diluted EPS3.173.532.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Jun 15, 2020 05:23 pm

tags #CCL Products #CCL Products India #Earnings First-Cut #Plantations - Tea & Coffee #Results

