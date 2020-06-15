CCL Products Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 264.58 crore, up 0.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 264.58 crore in March 2020 up 0.93% from Rs. 262.13 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.20 crore in March 2020 up 18.4% from Rs. 35.64 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.61 crore in March 2020 up 34.28% from Rs. 54.82 crore in March 2019.

CCL Products EPS has increased to Rs. 3.17 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.68 in March 2019.

CCL Products shares closed at 229.70 on June 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given 24.03% returns over the last 6 months and -11.36% over the last 12 months.