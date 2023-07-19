English
    CCL Products Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 654.93 crore, up 28.6% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2023 / 11:10 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CCL Products India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 654.93 crore in June 2023 up 28.6% from Rs. 509.28 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.71 crore in June 2023 up 15.11% from Rs. 52.74 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 106.67 crore in June 2023 up 20.16% from Rs. 88.77 crore in June 2022.

    CCL Products EPS has increased to Rs. 4.56 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.96 in June 2022.

    CCL Products shares closed at 622.20 on July 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 19.98% returns over the last 6 months and 51.00% over the last 12 months.

    CCL Products India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations654.93520.08509.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations654.93520.08509.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials378.47288.31277.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks15.99-39.1620.85
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost31.5739.5322.44
    Depreciation22.3810.1517.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses122.58118.3399.54
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax83.94102.9171.50
    Other Income0.352.400.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax84.29105.3271.73
    Interest14.8610.615.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax69.4294.7166.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax69.4294.7166.64
    Tax8.719.4213.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities60.7185.2952.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period60.7185.2952.74
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates60.7185.2952.74
    Equity Share Capital26.6126.6126.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.566.413.96
    Diluted EPS4.566.413.96
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.566.413.96
    Diluted EPS4.566.413.96
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 19, 2023 11:00 am

