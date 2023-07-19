CCL Products Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 654.93 crore, up 28.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 654.93 crore in June 2023 up 28.6% from Rs. 509.28 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.71 crore in June 2023 up 15.11% from Rs. 52.74 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 106.67 crore in June 2023 up 20.16% from Rs. 88.77 crore in June 2022.

CCL Products EPS has increased to Rs. 4.56 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.96 in June 2022.

CCL Products shares closed at 622.20 on July 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 19.98% returns over the last 6 months and 51.00% over the last 12 months.