CCL Products Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 509.28 crore, up 56.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 509.28 crore in June 2022 up 56.16% from Rs. 326.12 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.74 crore in June 2022 up 20.29% from Rs. 43.84 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 88.77 crore in June 2022 up 23.14% from Rs. 72.09 crore in June 2021.

CCL Products EPS has increased to Rs. 3.96 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.30 in June 2021.

CCL Products shares closed at 438.30 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.48% returns over the last 6 months and 7.01% over the last 12 months.