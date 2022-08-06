 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CCL Products Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 509.28 crore, up 56.16% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:51 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CCL Products India are:

Net Sales at Rs 509.28 crore in June 2022 up 56.16% from Rs. 326.12 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.74 crore in June 2022 up 20.29% from Rs. 43.84 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 88.77 crore in June 2022 up 23.14% from Rs. 72.09 crore in June 2021.

CCL Products EPS has increased to Rs. 3.96 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.30 in June 2021.

CCL Products shares closed at 438.30 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.48% returns over the last 6 months and 7.01% over the last 12 months.

CCL Products India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 509.28 376.23 326.12
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 509.28 376.23 326.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 277.90 226.33 183.71
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 20.85 -42.81 -22.32
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 22.44 33.07 18.55
Depreciation 17.04 15.64 13.58
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 99.54 75.36 74.20
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 71.50 68.64 58.40
Other Income 0.23 3.25 0.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 71.73 71.88 58.51
Interest 5.09 3.75 4.78
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 66.64 68.14 53.74
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 66.64 68.14 53.74
Tax 13.90 15.44 9.89
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 52.74 52.70 43.84
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 52.74 52.70 43.84
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 52.74 52.70 43.84
Equity Share Capital 26.61 26.61 26.61
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.96 3.96 3.30
Diluted EPS 3.96 3.96 3.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.96 3.96 3.30
Diluted EPS 3.96 3.96 3.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:44 am
