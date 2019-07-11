CCL Products Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 273.17 crore, down 7.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 273.17 crore in June 2019 down 7.22% from Rs. 294.45 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.67 crore in June 2019 down 12.14% from Rs. 39.46 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.96 crore in June 2019 up 9.28% from Rs. 64.02 crore in June 2018.

CCL Products EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.61 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.97 in June 2018.

CCL Products shares closed at 241.05 on July 10, 2019 (NSE) and has given -10.49% returns over the last 6 months and -12.66% over the last 12 months.