CCL Products Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 535.30 crore, up 26.53% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 02:50 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CCL Products India are:

Net Sales at Rs 535.30 crore in December 2022 up 26.53% from Rs. 423.05 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 73.06 crore in December 2022 up 24.96% from Rs. 58.47 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 101.07 crore in December 2022 up 8.63% from Rs. 93.04 crore in December 2021.

CCL Products EPS has increased to Rs. 5.49 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.40 in December 2021.

CCL Products shares closed at 521.00 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 26.70% returns over the last 6 months and 19.44% over the last 12 months.

CCL Products India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 535.30 506.56 423.05
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 535.30 506.56 423.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 293.52 280.74 211.48
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 7.74 -0.33 7.47
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 25.90 25.60 25.15
Depreciation 19.04 17.47 14.55
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 107.42 103.03 86.45
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 81.68 80.05 77.95
Other Income 0.35 0.27 0.54
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 82.03 80.32 78.49
Interest 11.49 7.21 3.81
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 70.54 73.11 74.68
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 70.54 73.11 74.68
Tax -2.52 15.33 16.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 73.06 57.79 58.47
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 73.06 57.79 58.47
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 73.06 57.79 58.47
Equity Share Capital 26.61 26.61 26.61
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.49 4.34 4.40
Diluted EPS 5.49 4.34 4.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.49 4.34 4.40
Diluted EPS 5.49 4.34 4.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #CCL Products #CCL Products India #Earnings First-Cut #Plantations - Tea & Coffee #Results
first published: Jan 20, 2023 02:33 pm