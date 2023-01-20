English
    CCL Products Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 535.30 crore, up 26.53% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 02:50 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CCL Products India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 535.30 crore in December 2022 up 26.53% from Rs. 423.05 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 73.06 crore in December 2022 up 24.96% from Rs. 58.47 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 101.07 crore in December 2022 up 8.63% from Rs. 93.04 crore in December 2021.

    CCL Products EPS has increased to Rs. 5.49 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.40 in December 2021.

    CCL Products shares closed at 521.00 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 26.70% returns over the last 6 months and 19.44% over the last 12 months.

    CCL Products India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations535.30506.56423.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations535.30506.56423.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials293.52280.74211.48
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.74-0.337.47
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost25.9025.6025.15
    Depreciation19.0417.4714.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses107.42103.0386.45
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax81.6880.0577.95
    Other Income0.350.270.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax82.0380.3278.49
    Interest11.497.213.81
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax70.5473.1174.68
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax70.5473.1174.68
    Tax-2.5215.3316.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities73.0657.7958.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period73.0657.7958.47
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates73.0657.7958.47
    Equity Share Capital26.6126.6126.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.494.344.40
    Diluted EPS5.494.344.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.494.344.40
    Diluted EPS5.494.344.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #CCL Products #CCL Products India #Earnings First-Cut #Plantations - Tea & Coffee #Results
    first published: Jan 20, 2023 02:33 pm