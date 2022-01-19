CCL Products Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 423.05 crore, up 42.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 423.05 crore in December 2021 up 42.81% from Rs. 296.22 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.47 crore in December 2021 up 24.11% from Rs. 47.11 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 93.04 crore in December 2021 up 28.44% from Rs. 72.44 crore in December 2020.

CCL Products EPS has increased to Rs. 4.40 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.54 in December 2020.

CCL Products shares closed at 432.25 on January 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.41% returns over the last 6 months and 75.25% over the last 12 months.