CCL Products Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 302.72 crore, up 29.32% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CCL Products India are:

Net Sales at Rs 302.72 crore in December 2019 up 29.32% from Rs. 234.08 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.00 crore in December 2019 up 44.12% from Rs. 32.61 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.83 crore in December 2019 up 53.62% from Rs. 55.22 crore in December 2018.

CCL Products EPS has increased to Rs. 3.53 in December 2019 from Rs. 2.45 in December 2018.

CCL Products shares closed at 208.00 on January 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -15.21% returns over the last 6 months and -22.92% over the last 12 months.