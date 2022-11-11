CCL Internation Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.07 crore, up 352277.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.07 crore in September 2022 up 352277.78% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 up 101.21% from Rs. 1.19 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.70 crore in September 2022 up 284.21% from Rs. 0.38 crore in September 2021.

CCL Internation EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.62 in September 2021.

CCL Internation shares closed at 17.20 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -7.03% returns over the last 6 months and -1.15% over the last 12 months.