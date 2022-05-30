 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CCL Internation Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.85 crore, up 18.79% Y-o-Y

May 30, 2022 / 08:10 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CCL International are:

Net Sales at Rs 15.85 crore in March 2022 up 18.79% from Rs. 13.35 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.50 crore in March 2022 up 222.2% from Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.53 crore in March 2022 up 67.3% from Rs. 2.11 crore in March 2021.

CCL Internation EPS has increased to Rs. 1.30 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.41 in March 2021.

CCL Internation shares closed at 16.85 on May 27, 2022 (BSE)

CCL International
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 15.85 5.21 13.35
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 15.85 5.21 13.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 12.28 4.15 10.88
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.25 0.22 0.30
Depreciation 0.64 0.65 0.65
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.56 0.84 0.21
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.12 -0.64 1.31
Other Income 0.77 0.12 0.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.89 -0.52 1.46
Interest 0.31 0.27 0.48
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.58 -0.78 0.98
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.58 -0.78 0.98
Tax 0.07 -0.02 0.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.50 -0.76 0.78
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.50 -0.76 0.78
Equity Share Capital 19.19 19.19 19.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.30 -0.40 0.41
Diluted EPS 1.30 -0.40 0.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.30 -0.40 0.41
Diluted EPS 1.30 -0.40 0.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 30, 2022 08:04 pm
