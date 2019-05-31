CCL Internation Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 15.99 crore, up 31.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.99 crore in March 2019 up 31.49% from Rs. 12.16 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.20 crore in March 2019 up 46.47% from Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.69 crore in March 2019 up 17.47% from Rs. 2.29 crore in March 2018.

CCL Internation EPS has increased to Rs. 0.63 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.43 in March 2018.

CCL Internation shares closed at 10.55 on May 30, 2019 (BSE)