CCL Internation Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.68 crore, up 120.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.68 crore in June 2023 up 120.67% from Rs. 2.57 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2023 up 566.19% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.97 crore in June 2023 up 40.58% from Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2022.

CCL Internation EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2022.

CCL Internation shares closed at 19.90 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 16.72% returns over the last 6 months and 17.40% over the last 12 months.