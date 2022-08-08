CCL Internation Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.57 crore, down 55.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.57 crore in June 2022 down 55.1% from Rs. 5.73 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022 down 31.3% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2022 down 19.77% from Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2021.

CCL Internation EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2021.

CCL Internation shares closed at 17.50 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -32.43% returns over the last 6 months and 16.28% over the last 12 months.