English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    CCL Internation Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 98.79% Y-o-Y

    January 23, 2023 / 09:30 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CCL International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 98.79% from Rs. 5.21 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.94 crore in December 2022 down 156.4% from Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.71 crore in December 2022 down 1415.38% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.

    CCL Internation shares closed at 15.90 on January 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.67% returns over the last 6 months and -38.85% over the last 12 months.

    CCL International
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.065.075.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.065.075.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.063.884.15
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.250.190.22
    Depreciation0.740.550.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.600.360.84
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.590.08-0.64
    Other Income0.140.070.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.450.15-0.52
    Interest0.220.140.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.670.01-0.78
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.670.01-0.78
    Tax-0.73-0.01-0.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.940.01-0.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.940.01-0.76
    Equity Share Capital19.1919.1919.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.010.01-0.40
    Diluted EPS-1.010.01-0.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.010.01-0.40
    Diluted EPS-1.010.01-0.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #CCL Internation #CCL International #Earnings First-Cut #Results #trading
    first published: Jan 23, 2023 09:22 am