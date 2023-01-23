CCL Internation Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 98.79% Y-o-Y
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CCL International are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 98.79% from Rs. 5.21 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.94 crore in December 2022 down 156.4% from Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.71 crore in December 2022 down 1415.38% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.
CCL Internation shares closed at 15.90 on January 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.67% returns over the last 6 months and -38.85% over the last 12 months.
|CCL International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.06
|5.07
|5.21
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.06
|5.07
|5.21
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.06
|3.88
|4.15
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.25
|0.19
|0.22
|Depreciation
|0.74
|0.55
|0.65
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.60
|0.36
|0.84
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.59
|0.08
|-0.64
|Other Income
|0.14
|0.07
|0.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.45
|0.15
|-0.52
|Interest
|0.22
|0.14
|0.27
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.67
|0.01
|-0.78
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.67
|0.01
|-0.78
|Tax
|-0.73
|-0.01
|-0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.94
|0.01
|-0.76
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.94
|0.01
|-0.76
|Equity Share Capital
|19.19
|19.19
|19.19
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.01
|0.01
|-0.40
|Diluted EPS
|-1.01
|0.01
|-0.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.01
|0.01
|-0.40
|Diluted EPS
|-1.01
|0.01
|-0.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited