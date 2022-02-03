CCL Internation Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.21 crore, down 20.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.21 crore in December 2021 down 20.85% from Rs. 6.59 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2021 down 8396.61% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021 down 83.95% from Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2020.

CCL Internation shares closed at 25.00 on February 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given 56.74% returns over the last 6 months and 57.23% over the last 12 months.