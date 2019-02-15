CCL Internation Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 9.71 crore, down 5.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.71 crore in December 2018 down 5.13% from Rs. 10.23 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2018 down 76.2% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.99 crore in December 2018 down 45% from Rs. 1.80 crore in December 2017.

CCL Internation EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.21 in December 2017.

CCL Internation shares closed at 10.65 on February 13, 2019 (BSE)