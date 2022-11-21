 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CCCL Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.77 crore, up 10.95% Y-o-Y

Nov 21, 2022 / 07:10 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Consolidated Construction Consortium are:

Net Sales at Rs 42.77 crore in September 2022 up 10.95% from Rs. 38.55 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.70 crore in September 2022 down 7.6% from Rs. 22.03 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.65 crore in September 2022 down 60.97% from Rs. 3.51 crore in September 2021.

CCCL shares closed at 2.00 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.89% returns over the last 6 months and 150.00% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Construction Consortium
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 42.77 28.39 38.55
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 42.77 28.39 38.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 42.09 26.59 33.61
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.79 4.00 4.98
Depreciation 0.81 0.80 0.95
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.72 8.74 4.40
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -7.63 -11.73 -5.39
Other Income 1.17 0.70 0.92
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.46 -11.04 -4.46
Interest 17.24 17.13 17.56
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -23.70 -28.16 -22.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -23.70 -28.16 -22.03
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -23.70 -28.16 -22.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -23.70 -28.16 -22.03
Equity Share Capital 79.70 79.70 79.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.59 -0.71 -0.55
Diluted EPS -0.59 -0.71 -0.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.59 -0.71 -0.55
Diluted EPS -0.59 -0.71 -0.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #CCCL #Consolidated Construction Consortium #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Nov 21, 2022 07:00 pm