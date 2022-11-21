CCCL Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.77 crore, up 10.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.77 crore in September 2022 up 10.95% from Rs. 38.55 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.70 crore in September 2022 down 7.6% from Rs. 22.03 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.65 crore in September 2022 down 60.97% from Rs. 3.51 crore in September 2021.

CCCL shares closed at 2.00 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.89% returns over the last 6 months and 150.00% over the last 12 months.