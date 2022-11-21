CCCL Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.77 crore, up 10.95% Y-o-Y
November 21, 2022 / 07:10 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Consolidated Construction Consortium are:
Net Sales at Rs 42.77 crore in September 2022 up 10.95% from Rs. 38.55 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.70 crore in September 2022 down 7.6% from Rs. 22.03 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.65 crore in September 2022 down 60.97% from Rs. 3.51 crore in September 2021.
CCCL shares closed at 2.00 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.89% returns over the last 6 months and 150.00% over the last 12 months.
|Consolidated Construction Consortium
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|42.77
|28.39
|38.55
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|42.77
|28.39
|38.55
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|42.09
|26.59
|33.61
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.79
|4.00
|4.98
|Depreciation
|0.81
|0.80
|0.95
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.72
|8.74
|4.40
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.63
|-11.73
|-5.39
|Other Income
|1.17
|0.70
|0.92
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.46
|-11.04
|-4.46
|Interest
|17.24
|17.13
|17.56
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-23.70
|-28.16
|-22.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-23.70
|-28.16
|-22.03
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-23.70
|-28.16
|-22.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-23.70
|-28.16
|-22.03
|Equity Share Capital
|79.70
|79.70
|79.70
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.59
|-0.71
|-0.55
|Diluted EPS
|-0.59
|-0.71
|-0.55
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.59
|-0.71
|-0.55
|Diluted EPS
|-0.59
|-0.71
|-0.55
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited