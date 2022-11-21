English
    CCCL Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.77 crore, up 10.95% Y-o-Y

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Consolidated Construction Consortium are:

    Net Sales at Rs 42.77 crore in September 2022 up 10.95% from Rs. 38.55 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.70 crore in September 2022 down 7.6% from Rs. 22.03 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.65 crore in September 2022 down 60.97% from Rs. 3.51 crore in September 2021.

    CCCL shares closed at 2.00 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.89% returns over the last 6 months and 150.00% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Construction Consortium
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations42.7728.3938.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations42.7728.3938.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials42.0926.5933.61
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.794.004.98
    Depreciation0.810.800.95
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.728.744.40
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.63-11.73-5.39
    Other Income1.170.700.92
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.46-11.04-4.46
    Interest17.2417.1317.56
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-23.70-28.16-22.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-23.70-28.16-22.03
    Tax0.000.000.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-23.70-28.16-22.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-23.70-28.16-22.03
    Equity Share Capital79.7079.7079.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.59-0.71-0.55
    Diluted EPS-0.59-0.71-0.55
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.59-0.71-0.55
    Diluted EPS-0.59-0.71-0.55
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 21, 2022 07:00 pm